Barcelona prepared to make €15m move for Dutch right-back

Barcelona’s hunt for a right-back goes on after a season where Jules Kounde became the de facto choice at the position. Without major resources to commit to the pursuit, it looks as if the Blaugrana will look for less obvious alternatives.

According to Sport, Barcelona are willing to make an offer for Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida. The 22-year-old is already an international with the Netherlands, and has been involved in two European runs with the Dutch giants to the Conference League final and the Europa League quarter-final in the last two seasons.