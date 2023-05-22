Real Madrid open legal proceedings over Vinicius Junior racial abuse

Real Madrid have opened legal proceedings over the racial abuse that Vinicius Junior suffered on Sunday night against Valencia.

The Brazilian superstar was racially abused by fans, leading to a 10th formal complaint regarding abuse towards Vinicius this season. Following the match, manager Carlo Ancelotti was furious and refused to talk about the game, while Vinicius himself spoke on social media, saying that Spain was a racist country.

It was also reported in the aftermath that Vinicius’ advisors were not convinced that either Real Madrid or La Liga were doing enough to prevent the abuse that he has been receiving. It appears the former are stepping up those efforts.

Los Blancos released a statement on Monday afternoon declaring that they had opened legal proceedings. They have filed an official complaint with the Public Prosecutor, asking for the case to be investigated. In particular, they have done so on the suspicion of a hate crime, with the department against hate crimes and discrimination.

This represents the first action, as opposed to releasing club statements, that Real Madrid have taken in order to back Vinicius, otherwise leaving it to the authorities to deal with. There is a sense that the matter has hit breaking point certainly within the Real Madrid squad and technical staff.

Real Madrid C. F. strongly condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinícius Junior.

These events represent a direct attack on the social and democratic model of coexistence of our State based on the rule of law.

Real Madrid believes that such attacks also constitute a hate crime, and has therefore filed the corresponding report with the Attorney General’s Office, specifically with the Prosecutor’s Office against crimes of hatred and discrimination, in order for the facts to be investigated and for those responsible to be held accountable.

Article 124 of the Spanish Constitution stipulates that the role of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is to promote the pursuit of justice in defense of legality and the rights of citizens and the public interest.

Given the seriousness of the events that took place, Real Madrid has appealed to the Attorney General’s Office, without prejudice to its standing as a private prosecutor in any proceedings that may be initiated.

Image via David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images