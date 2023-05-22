Vinicius Junior advisors have suggested La Liga departure with Real Madrid star ‘at the limit’

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has reached his wit’s end when it comes to racism, after a 10th official complaint was filed due to abuse of the player referencing the colour of his skin.

Against Valencia on Sunday night, the Brazilian further abhorrent abuse in and outside the stadium. He would eventually lose his temper, understandably, and be sent off after Hugo Duro grabbed him around the neck.

Not only was the incident condemned by Vinicius on social media, when La Liga President Javier Tebas criticised his finger-pointing at La Liga, Vinicius responded by saying he was just as bad as the racists for his lack of criticism of the racism itself.

According to ESPN Brasil, the player’s camp have suggested to Vinicius that perhaps he should leave Real Madrid, feeling that neither La Liga nor Real Madrid are doing enough to defend him.

The player is said to be ‘at his limit’ with the entire issue, which has seen him receive worse abuse than any other player in the 21st century. However Gustavo Hoffman reports that he is not considering a departure from the club.

In the face of such gruesome persecution, it would be understandable if Vinicius were to consider leaving La Liga as a result. While he clearly remains defiant as of yet, promising to take on racists until the bitter end, the mental strain of the matter will continue to take its toll. If Los Blancos and La Liga needed a wake-up call that they must spring into action, this surely should be it.