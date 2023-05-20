Argentine duo “open the door” for Lionel Messi to join Real Betis this summer

Lionel Messi’s future has already generated much discussion over the last few weeks, and it will surely rumble on until the summer transfer window.

Messi is expected to become a free agent at the end of the season, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract expiring and a renewal looking increasingly unlikely to happen.

Messi could be coming back to Spanish football this summer, having been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. However, German Pezzella and Guido Rodriguez have told TyC Sports (via MD) that they have offered their international teammate the chance to join them at Real Betis.

“We, at Betis, have opened the door for him. We have no problem. If he wants to come, we will let him,” stated Pezzella, with a rather tongue-in-cheek remark.

The good news for Messi is that even if he can’t get the sensational homecoming at Barcelona, or if the move to Saudi Arabia doesn’t come on, he will have a place at Real Betis, should he desire it.