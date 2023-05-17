WATCH: Manchester City make their pressure tell as Bernardo Silva opens the scoring against Real Madrid

As things stand, Real Madrid are heading out of the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have fallen behind against Manchester City in their semi-final second leg.

The hosts started the match like a house on fire, and had multiple excellent opportunities to score. However, Thibaut Courtois had been in exceptional form, and made numerous top quality saves to keep the scores level.

However, Man City have now broken through, and it is Bernardo Silva that have opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium. The Portuguese finished emphatically beyond Courtois after being played in by Kevin De Bruyne.

Bernardo Silva makes the breakthrough!! 🤩 It's 1-0 Man City!! 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/x4G9aGxyib — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 17, 2023

تابع الحساب الاساسي : @i_Carl0 تابع الحساب الاساسي : @i_Carl0 pic.twitter.com/biFa5uta6g — بان وجه الشمس والنوم ماطب العيون (@Thanh5412375630) May 17, 2023

Real Madrid have been unable to live with Man City in the opening 25 minutes, and they have deservedly fallen behind. They will be thankful that the situation is not even worse, as had it not been for Courtois, it could easily be three or four.

Man City will hope to kill the game as soon as possible. The last thing they will want to do is give Real Madrid a chance of getting back into the game.