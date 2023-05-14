Getafe not considering reporting Real Madrid to the RFEF over alleged rules breach – report

Early on Sunday morning, news emerged of a possible rules violation from Real Madrid during their victory over Getafe on Saturday evening.

The revelations were in relation to Real Madrid final substitution of the match. Marco Asensio was expected to be replaced, and had already left the field in place of Alvaro Odriozola, before it was reversed to allow the injured Eduardo Camavinga to be taken off.

Getafe could report the incident to the Competition Committee, and if they are successful, they would claim the three points thar Real Madrid won at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, MD have reported that Getafe, at this time, are not considering filing a complaint over the matter.

Given the fact that they are embroiled in a relegation dogfight, the three points would be absolutely crucial for Jose Bordalas’ side.

Getafe have until Tuesday at 2pm CEST to report that issue. If they definitively decide against it, Real Madrid will not be at risk of punishment, which would include a points deduction.

Image via Cadena SER