Xavi is non-committal over Jordi Alba’s Barcelona future

Xavi has admitted Jordi Alba could leave Barcelona this summer, if a transfer offer comes in for the experienced defender.

Barcelona are planning a summer of changes, across all levels, with captain Sergio Busquets leaving when his contract expires in June, alongside director of football Mateu Alemany.

Xavi has been diplomatic over the pair’s departure, labelling Busquets as the ‘best midfielder’ he has ever seen, and crediting Alemany as ‘ instrumental in the restructuring of the club’.

However, the outgoings are expected to continue at the Camp Nou, despite the impending La Liga title win.

Alba’s future has been cause for speculation over the last 12 months, with the veteran defender under contract until 2024, but on a high salary.

Xavi stated the situation is not clear over what will happen with the 34-year-old, but hinted he could move on.

“I have tremendous confidence in him. I believe he’s a loyal, valid and capable person”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“He must decide how the picture looks for him. But up to now, he has been a very important and transcendent piece. Whether he stays or leaves, he remains highly valued.”

If Alba leaves this summer he will remain at ninth on Barcelona’s all-time appearances list with Xavi and Busquets in second and third respectively.