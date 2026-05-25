Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has been one of the main talking points over recent months in Spain, with uncertainty remaining over his future next season. Los Colchoneros continue to deny they have any interest in selling Alvarez, but rumours are abound that he would be interested in leaving.

Not least because of Alvarez’s refusal to rule out a move. Barcelona have been heavily linked with Alvarez, but Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have also been credited with interest. Already there have been informal talks with his camp with a view to making an offer.

Why Mateu Alemany may consider Julian Alvarez sale

A priori, it makes little sense that Atletico would consider offers for Alvarez, but there are factors at play that may encourage Sporting Director Mateu Alemany to do so. Recently it was reported that his relationship with Diego Simeone was not the best, and Alvarez struggled for consistency in La Liga this season.

The main motive would be financial though. Cadena SER report that Alemany is aware that the arrival of new majority owners Apollo Sports Capital will not result in a major investment in the team. They are somewhat limited in the amount they can inject into the team due to La Liga salary limit rules too, but in order to continue overhauling the squad, the swiftest way to raise money is selling Alvarez. Asked whether he thought ASC would invest heavily this summer, Simeone told Marca ‘No, I don’t think so.”

Alemany on Bernardo Silva

One of the names that has been heavily linked to is Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, who is available on a free transfer, and reportedly in negotiatons with Atletico. When asked about Silva on Sunday, Alemany told Marca, “He’s a good player, without a doubt,” accompanied by a smile. He could be the first big name to arrive this summer, regardless of who may leave.