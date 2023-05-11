Jordi Alba considering offers to leave Barcelona as separate versions of meeting emerge

On Wednesday, Jordi Alba’s agents were seen at Barcelona’s office to meet with the club. The veteran defender has a year left on his contract, and is set to earn a remarkable €38m during that period, due to wage deferrals from previous years.

The Blaugrana unsurprisingly are thought to be interested in moving him on as a result. As per Joan Fontes, Alba is indeed considering offers to leave the club this summer.

Después de una temporada muy exigente, Jordi Alba valora distintas ofertas para poner fin a su etapa azulgrana y seguir los pasos de Sergi Busquets. pic.twitter.com/TFX3TFjPec — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) May 10, 2023

MD claim that they did not speak with Alba’s agents about a contract termination or a reduction in his wages, in direct contrast to reports that came out yesterday on the matter. They say that Alba is keen to continue his stay at Barcelona until the end of his contract in 2024. Cadena Cope back up that version of events, but say that his agents were there to discuss other players like Hugo Guillamon at Valencia.

That contradiction, whether they spoke about changing his contract, is the only information that directly contradicts the others though. It could well be that Alba would rather stay at Barcelona next season, but is at the same time sizing up offers elsewhere, keeping his options open. Previously he has said that he would be open to lowering his salary if the club asked him.