Much of the year has seen Barcelona linked with Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez in the Spanish press, with the Catalan side set to pursue a move for him in the summer. Yet Atletico Director of Football Mateu Alemany may have other ideas about a move going the other direction.

According to Diario AS, Alemany has met with the agent of prized midfield talent Marc Bernal. The 18-year-old is projected for a bright future at Camp Nou, but with sales on the horizon for the Catalan side this summer, Atletico are looking at potential opportunities. Alemany is reportedly keen to make a major investment in their midfield, and Bernal represents what they are looking for; quality, youth, leadership and a player fit for the present and the future.

🚨 Frenkie de Jong will have minutes against Espanyol and start against Atlético Madrid alongside Pedri González. [@RogerTorello] pic.twitter.com/JLhKKD07rP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 10, 2026

Would Barcelona consider a sale for Bernal?

It may seem far-fetched that Barcelona would consider selling one of their brightest talents, but AS assure that if a ‘good offer arrived, anything is possible’. The Blaugrana are keen to make a major investment in the number nine position, and bring in a top-level central defender, which could be the stimulus for some significant outgoings.

🚨 BREAKING: Diego Simeone is expected to field a lineup featuring the B team, academy players, and Marc Pubill for tomorrow’s match against Sevilla. Players like Sørloth, Almada, Mendoza, Vargas, and Baena would complete a team that will also include academy players. Boñar,… pic.twitter.com/TnaiSgOQWa — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 10, 2026

Nevertheless, it would be a surprise if Bernal were to be sold. The teenager was handed a contract until 2029 after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last season, and has a €500m release clause. President Joan Laporta has called him a ‘future captain’ of Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid already seeking midfield reinforcements

Alemany has already been busy trying to strengthen Atletico’s midfield, with Atalanta star Ederson dos Santos on the agenda. The Atletico sporting director has confirmed their interest in Ederson, who has reportedly agreed terms with Los Colchoneros. In recent weeks, Alemany met with the Atalanta president, supposedly to negotiate a deal for Ederson. It is believed that no agreement has been reached thus far.