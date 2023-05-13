(WATCH) PSG fans boo Lionel Messi on Parc des Princes return

Lionel Messi’s return to Paris Saint-Germain has been met with renewed opposition from the PSG fans.

Messi was suspended by the club following an unauthorised trip to Saud Arabia at the start of May as his position in Paris continues to deteriorate.

The Argentinian was brought back into the fold in midweek, after issuing an apology to the club and the PSG ultras, with Christophe Galtier naming him in the starting line up against Ajaccio.

🆗 The Parisian starting lineup for #PSGACA at the Parc des Princes. 🏟 ⏱ Kick off at 9 p.m.!#AllezParis 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/62YXSuJOZX — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 13, 2023

However, despite Galtier’s insistence that Messi is ready to play a key role in PSG’s title defence, the home fans have whistled him throughout the first half.

Tasmalı PSG taraftarları Messi her topa dokunduğunda onu ıslıklarken Messi alaycı bir şekilde top sektirdi. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WnFSzXX2Dz — Barcelona Türkiye (@BarcelonaTR) May 13, 2023

Messi looks certain to leave Paris when his contract expires at the end of June, however, his next step remains uncertain.

Barcelona are working on a deal to bring him back to the Camp Nou, ahead of the 2023/24 season, but their ongoing financial issues have opened up the possibility of him joining Al Hilal.