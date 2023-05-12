Carlo Ancelotti has once expressed that he hopes Vinicius Junior can continue his brilliant form. The Brazilian has been in scintillating form of late, carrying Real Madrid’s attack towards the Copa del Rey and towards the Champions League final.

In the last 13 games in which Vinicius Junior has played, he has scored and assisted in every single one. It’s a run that dates back to the 5th of March and totals 17 goals, including four against Barcelona, one in the Copa del Rey final, while in the last seven Champions League games he has played, Vinicius has also scored or assisted in each.

Asked if Vinicius was the most valuable player in the world, Carlo Ancelotti clarified what that that meant, settling on ‘most important’.

“Right now, Vinicius, if he’s not the best… we’re up there. We’re up there.”

“He brings a lot. He’s a very decisive player who contributes a lot with his assists and goals.”

Earlier in the press conference Ancelotti had revealed that Vinicius would face Getafe, despite the prospect of Manchester City on the horizon next week.

One of the most emphasized points in the Spanish media of late has been Vinicius’ stamina and ability to continue challenging defenders throughout the 90 minutes. Already this season he has played 4,460 minutes across 51 games, by far and way the most of any Real Madrid player.