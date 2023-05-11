“He hit me” – The statement of Dani Alves’ alleged sexual assault victim comes to light

Having been charged with sexual assault in January, and having twice been denied bail by the presiding judge in his case, Dani Alves had now spent 100 days behind bars in a Barcelona prison.

His case continues to move forward, although there is still no trial date in sight. As such, he is expected to remain imprisoned for the foreseeable future.

New revelations from the case have begun to emerge in recent weeks, particularly on the police statements of the two parties. Alves remarked that the encounter with his alleged victim was consensual, but she has rebuffed those claims in her own statement, which El Programa de Ana Rosa (via MD) has made public.

“I voluntarily agreed to go to the bathroom. After he gave me some kisses I told him I wanted to leave, but he said no. He started saying nasty things to me, like ‘you’re my w****’ and he then started hitting me. He threw my purse on the floor and hit me.

“I do not want to be publicly admit what has happened. Nobody will believe me because they will think that I entered into this voluntarily.”

The alleged victim’s remarks will be presented to the presiding judge, and they are likely to be used as a key piece of evidence from the prosecution. In the meantime, the case will continue to move forward.