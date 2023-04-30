Dani Alves criticised after latest statements on alleged victim come to light

Ever since being charged with sexual assault in January, Dani Alves has been confined to prison in Barcelona, having twice been denied bail by the presiding judge in his case.

With no trial date set as of yet, the former Barcelona and Sevilla defender is likely to be imprisoned for the foreseeable future, although his case continues to move forward.

Recent revelations have shown video footage that could help Alves in his case, and reports from MD have quoted new remarks from the Brazilian, in which he recounted his version of events over the alleged incident.

“I noticed her willingness by the way she danced, how she approached me, how we exchanged positions. I told her to come to the bathroom. She said yes, there was no problem. I told her I was going first and would wait for her inside.”

Alves remarks that he “was simply an accomplice of the desire that she had or that I had” have been met with disgust on social media, including from Spanish television personality Maria Patino.

Sale a la luz la última declaración de Alves: "Solo fui cómplice de las ganas que ella tenía". Asco!!!!. https://t.co/Kgugp4nkfI — Maria patiño (@maria_patino) April 29, 2023

It remains to be seen what happens in Alves’ case, but it’s safe to say that his latest comments have not gone down too well among many people.