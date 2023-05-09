Lionel Messi will not take decision on future until Barcelona discussions are resolved

There is growing optimism in Barcelona that a possible return for Lionel Messi is indeed that – possible.

The Paris Saint-Germain star looks set to leave Ligue 1 at the end of the season, with negotiations at a standstill over a new contract. On Monday it emerged that Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made an offer for Messi, and later that night it was revealed that La Liga have reportedly given Barcelona the green light on their viability plan. The consequence of which is that if Barcelona can make the necessary cuts and sales, La Liga will allow them to register Messi should they sign him.

Speaking on Bar Canaletes, Joan Fontes has backed up that offer from Al Hilal, referencing a source in Saudi Arabia, describing it as ‘dizzying’. However, their information is that Messi will not take a decision on his future ‘until all options of joining Barcelona are exhausted’.

It is news that will no doubt increase the optimism that Messi could return to the club, and is perhaps the clearest indication yet that the Argentine is keen to return to Barcelona.

Image via MaxPPP