Lionel Messi returns to Paris Saint-Germain training with formal offer from Saudi Arabia

Lionle Messi has returned to Paris Saint-Germain training today, but now has a route out of the club.

The Argentine star was suspended by PSG last week after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia in order to fulfil contractual requirements as their tourism ambassador.

The ban was supposed to be enforced for two weeks, preventing him from playing or training, yet the club posted a photo of him in training on Monday, although it is not yet clear whether he will be available for selection in their next fixture against Ajaccio. He trained alone on Monday, but will return to the group on Tuesday.

As per Veronica Brunati, while in Saudi Arabia, Messi received an offer from Al Hilal. However there is no agreement in place with Messi.

As reported earlier, Messi is set to wait until the end of the season to make his decision on his future.

It is said that Messi would prefer to continue in Europe for the coming season, but Barcelona are profiling as his only option currently. That relies on the Catalan side to create space in their salary limit for Messi to join, which at this stage is no sure thing.