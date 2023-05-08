Ilkay Gundogan the cause of rising tension within Barcelona camp

Barcelona are working with limited resources this summer, as they try to dramatically reduce their expenses, and as such it is no surprise that there is tension over who to spend those resources on.

That is the case with Ilkay Gundogan. The German midfielder is out of contract at Manchester City this summer, and Barcelona are one of the interested parties as the Blaugrana try to strengthen their midfield. Gundogan could compete for a role in central midfield, or potentially take over from Sergio Busquets at the base of it.

However as per Sport, there are tensions within Can Barca over handing an aging player such a high salary. Gundogan will turn 33 in October and signing him would mean ‘mortgaging’ their future at the position.

They go on to say that while the contract length is agreed on, he will need to compromise on salary in order for the deal to get the go ahead from the Blaugrana. Xavi Hernandez is determined to bring him in, and Gundogan is keen on a move to Barcelona, but without an economic effort from the German, Joan Laporta looks unlikely to give the green light.

It looks as if this could turn into a waiting game, with the time pressure working against Barcelona. The Blaugrana will want to get as much of their business done as early as possible so they know what margins they have to work with, while Gundogan would no doubt have other options if Barcelona fell through, while Xavi Hernandez probably would not be as enamoured with a Gundogan alternative.