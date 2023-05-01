Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan ‘considering options’ amid Barcelona uncertainty

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has not yet decided on a destination this summer, and it appears Barcelona will have to make a play for him if they want the German to commit to them this summer.

Gundogan, 32, is out of contract this summer and looks as if he may be departing City this summer. Barcelona appear to have manifested their interest in bringing him on a free to strengthen their midfield, with Gundogan’s agent spotted meeting with Barcelona in recent weeks.

The Blaugrana are somewhat handicapped by their salary limit issues though, and must sell first in order to bring players in. No doubt Gundogan will be further down the priority list than the likes of Lionel Messi too.

The fact that Barcelona are unable to commit to an offer or fixed terms with Gundogan is giving the veteran food for though. As per Joan Fontes, he is listening to other offers as a result.

🚨Gundogan baraja si fichar por el FCB, ante la indefinición y el poco poder de acción actual del Club y escucha también otras propuestas🚨 ☎️Lo de Messi por su parte sigue su curso, por supuesto.

El contrato por dos años espera el OK de la Liga y la rúbrica del argentino☎️ — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) April 30, 2023

The Blaugrana did a good job of convincing players that they would be able to follow through on their promises last summer, but with finances looking even tighter this transfer window, they will have a task on their hands to do the same. They will be looking to get much of their business done in June in terms of sales in order to avoid salary limit issues as much as possible.