Florentino Perez rejects Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid exit rumours

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reiterated his desire to keep Carlo Ancelotti at the club.

Ancelotti secured a first title of the season as Los Blancos secured a 2-1 Copa del Rey final win over Osasuna at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

The veteran Italian is under pressure in Madrid, despite winning a La Liga and Champions League double on his return to the Spanish capital, last summer.

Barcelona are cruising to the league title, with Ancelotti’s side up against Manchester City in the Champions League semi final next week.

Brazil have made an approach to bring in Ancelotti, as Tite’s permanent successor, as his contract in Madrid enters into its final 12 months.

Ancelotti has consistently stated his intention to complete his deal, despite admitting to being flattered by the Brazil links, but Perez wants him to stay.

“I don’t want to hear anymore about it, he has a contract and we are happy with him!” as per reports from Marca.

Ancelotti’s fate could still hinge on their Champions League progress despite Perez’s current stance on him.