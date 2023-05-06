Rodrygo Goes leads Real Madrid to Copa del Rey title over Osasuna

Real Madrid have secured their first La Liga title since 2014 with a battling 2-1 win over Osasuna in Sevilla.

Los Blancos have picked up their first major title of the season, as Carlo Ancelotti aims for a strong end to the 2022/23 season, ahead of a Champions League double header against Manchester City.

Ancelotti recalled his big guns at the Estadio de La Cartuja, and the call instantly paid off, as Vinicius Junior teed up Rodrygo Goes for a breakthrough after just two minutes.

Despite David Alaba hitting the bar, and Karim Benzema being denied, either side of the break, Ancelotti’s charges were never in control.

That lack of certainty was pounced on by Osasuna on the hour mark, as Lucas Torro fired home an equaliser, before Rodrygo showed his killer instinct late on, to clinch the trophy for Ancelotti.

A crucial final win will be a huge boost for Ancelotti, ahead of facing City, with Osasuna now returning to their Europa League battle in La Liga.

