Xavi Hernandez acknowledges that Barcelona have made a “giant step” in Osasuna victory

Barcelona are getting ever close to their first La Liga title in four years. Tuesday’s victory over Osasuna have moved them 14 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table, with five matches left to play.

Los Blancos can close the gap back to 11 with victory over Real Sociedad on Tuesday evening, but nevertheless, it is a huge victory for Barcelona. It is one that should have been more comfortable, as they missed several big chances.

Speaking post-match (via Marca), Xavi Hernandez was frustrated with his side’s finishing ability at the Spotify Camp Nou.

“I think we suffered too much. We have missed very clear chances. They have defended well, but in the end Jordi’s goal has arrived.”

Xavi also acknowledged that Barcelona are now within touching distance of wrapping up the La Liga title.

“”It’s a very important step. La Liga is almost won. These six points (Real Betis and Osasuna) were very important to us after the defeat in Vallecas. Now we’re waiting for what happens in San Sebastián. These six points are a giant step.”

Should Real Madrid drop points in either of their next two matches, Barcelona can win the La Liga title on the 14th of May, when they face Espanyol in the Derbi Barceloni.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images