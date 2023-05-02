Super-Agent Jorge Mendes on Ansu Fati’s future – “He’s a phenomenon, we’ll see what happens”

POrtuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes has spoken to the press outside the airport in Barcelona, and was unwilling to give hints about his client’s future, on his way to meet with Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

The 20-year-old talent has been unable to recover his form from before his injuries this season, and has since been heavily linked with a move away from the club, especially after his father questioned Ansu’s lack of minutes.

As Mendes got into a car, he re-assured the press of the following.

“I can’t speak. He is a Barcelona player, he has shown his value to Barcelona before the injuries.”

🚨 Jorge Mendes, sobre @ANSUFATI 💥 "Ansu es un gran jugador, ha demostrado todo su valor en el Barcelona antes de la lesión". 🤔 "No puedo hablar. Vamos a ver qué va a pasar". 📹 @A_SeguraJ pic.twitter.com/o4V9jivldL — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) May 2, 2023

“He is a phenomenon and we will see what will happen. I can’t say anything.”

Ansu has managed just 13 starts for Barcelona and two full matches, although he has racked up 45 appearances. In those outings he has 7 goals and 3 assists.

He has been seen as a potential candidate to move on this summer, despite stating his desire to remain at Barcelona, as the Catalan side look to raise cash and get closer to their salary limit.

The wisdom of going meeting Ansu just hours before a Barcelona match can be questioned as it may be a distraction for the player. It may be that he is not meeting with the youngster until after the match, but with Barcelona facing Osasuna, the optics are not ideal.