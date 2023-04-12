Barcelona duo “in the firing line” ahead of this summer’s transfer window

Barcelona’s financial concerns are well documented, and they are expected to severely hinder their ability to do business this summer. In order to balance the books, significant departures could happen.

Despite this, Xavi Hernandez wants to keep much of his first team squad together for next season, meaning that very few players will be considered for sale this summer. However, two that are expected to be so is Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, with Diario AS reporting that both are “in the firing line”.

Barcelona are expected to prioritise attacking reinforcements this summer, and Joan Laporta hinted earlier this year that a current forward could be sold this summer to make way for additions. With Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha seemingly indispensable, it would leave Torres and Fati as likely candidates.

Barcelona will likely demand large fees for both, as they value Fati and Torres very highly, despite their inconsistent form for the club this season. It remains to be seen whether this season is either player’s last in Catalonia.