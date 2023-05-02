Predicted XIs Real Sociedad-Real Madrid: Marco Asensio to start as absences pile up

Real Sociedad welcome Real Madrid to the Reale Arena at 22:00 CEST on Tuesday night, hoping to continue their Champions League ambitions. Los Blancos will have one eye on the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, but will also be aware that dropping points allows Atletico Madrid to go level on points with them.

Carlo Ancelotti is without David Alaba, Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy, Fede Valverde and Vinicius Junior through suspension. The Italian manager is set to bring in the likes of Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and even Eden Hazard, according to Diario AS.

There is consensus that Rodrygo Goes will start on the left in place of Vinicius, but Marca feel that Toni Kroos will start ahead of Hazard, and Eduardo Camavinga will play at left-back rather than Nacho Fernandez.

La Real have left their injury issues behind them, with only Umar Sadiq still unavailable. Imanol Alguacil is set to begin with Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Sorloth, and former Real Madrid forward Takefusa Kubo.

Aihen Munoz is set to get the nod over Diego Rico at left-back, while David Silva will start too.

