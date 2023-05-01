Osasuna boss Jagoba Arrasate focused on Barcelona clash before Copa del Rey final

Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate is calm ahead of the biggest week of his managerial career.

The Basque manager has developed into one of the most underrated coaches in Spain after guiding Osasuna into La Liga in 2019.

Immediate promotion to the top-flight has been backed up by three solid mid table finishes in Pamplona and they are in the running for a European qualification spot in 2023.

Arrasate’s side have two possible routes to Europe, via league finish, or a shock win over Real Madrid, in this weekend’s Copa del Rey final.

Osasuna have reached the final for just the second time in their history, and despite being underdogs against Los Blancos, Arrasate is ready for the challenge, but his immediate focus is on midweek trip to Barcelona.

“We play against the league leaders, at their home, and that entails a lot of difficulty, and wear and tear”, as per reports from Marca.

“We’re excited because it’s a special week, but we have to think about Barcelona first.

“Of course there is a lot of noise and that’s normal, because it’s the week of the Copa final.

“We still have a lot to play for ahead of the final on Saturday.”

If Osasuna lose out in the Copa del Rey final, Arrasate’s team still have a strong chance of securing either a top six, or seven, spot with six league games left in 2022/23.