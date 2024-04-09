Osasuna looking to change Jagoba Arrasate’s mind on summer exit

Osasuna manger Jagoba Arrasate held a tearful farewell press conference two weeks ago, where he declared that he would not be renewing his deal with Los Rojillo. Arrasate has met their objectives and more in each of their six seasons in charge this summer.

As per Diario de Noticias (via Diario AS), people close to Osasuna have arranged a meeting with Arrasate in order to float the idea of him remaining at the club beyond the summer. While Arrasate appeared to feel the decision was definitive, clearly some at El Sadar are yet to be convinced.

Since Arrasate announced his departure, Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez has denied that the club have opened talks with another manager, while ex-Almeria boss Rubi emerged as an early favourite. Equally, Arrasate has been linked with a potential switch to Sevilla this summer, who are believed to be searching for a replacement for Quique Sanchez Flores this summer.