Two more candidates added to Jagoba Arrasate for Sevilla job including Championship option

While Quique Sanchez Flores looks set to steer Sevilla to safety this season, his future looks far from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this summer. It has been consistently reported that Sanchez Flores is not the preferred choice for Sevilla beyond this summer, and his contract will only be extended if Sevilla finish in the top half, a goal currently five points away with seven games to go.

Even then, Sevilla could negotiate a mutual termination, as the next manager is seen as a critical decision, and they do not want to rush it, given they have been through six managers in less than two seasons. Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate has already been linked to the role, and is under consideration as a more experienced and proven option after six successful seasons in Pamplona.

The others, say Relevo, are Leicester City‘s Enzo Maresca and Real Madrid Castilla’s Raul Gonzalez. The former used to play for Sevilla, and has Leicester second in the Championship and looking good for promotion to the Premier League. With a deal until 2026, they would have to negotiate his exit with Leicester, and sell him on a project that is unlikely to have much money behind it.

Real Madrid would probably require less compensation for Raul, who has also been working with the youngsters at Valdebebas for six seasons. This one has been somewhat disastrous, but previous work holds the promise that he could do a good job, in addition to his playing career. He is the preferred choice of Sporting Director Victor Orta as things stand, but President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco will have the final say.

Since Julen Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla, they have lurched from coach to coach without really finding a recipe for success beyond temporary improvement, of course with the best results coming under Jose Luis Mendilibar and his Europa League win. As is the case here though, they have switched through several different styles of football and profiles of coach, which will raise further questions if they get it wrong again.