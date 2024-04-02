Two favourites emerge for Sevilla job as cost mounts for managerial mistakes

It has become an open secret that Sevilla are not keen to continue with Quique Sanchez Flores beyond the end of the season, when his contract expires. He does have an extension clause if Sevilla finish in the top half of the table, but that would require Los Nervionenses to make up seven points in just eight games.

According to Relevo, Sevilla have spent around €20m in redundancy packages over the last 18 months, as they have made their way through four managers before Sanchez Flores, with Julen Lopetegui, Jorge Sampaoli, Jose Luis Mendilibar and Diego Alonso all being sacked. With Flores’ departure, there will be a sixth coach in charge in less than two years.

Es el favorito para el banquillo del Sevilla FC https://t.co/7EseeEz591 — Fernando Serrano (@OrtsSVQ) April 2, 2024

The favourite is Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate. So say the same source, as well as Fernando Navarro. Jose Bordalas is another top candidate, and Sevilla are yet to reach a consensus on the matter, although one of the key factors will be their ability to work closely with Sporting Director Victor Orta, something which hasn’t happened in recent times.

Arrasate recently announced his departure from Osasuna after six successful years at El Sadar, and did mention during his farewell announcement that he ‘had to be egotistical’. Meanwhile Bordalas was Sanchez Flores’ successor at Getafe, where he worked miracles in his first spell. Neither are likely to command a high salary, and both have made a name for themselves working with modest resources, which perhaps suggests something about the immediate future for Sevilla.