“They’re in safe hands” – Julen Lopetegui opens up on former club Sevilla

After a disappointing start to the season, Sevilla appear to be well on track to stay in La Liga for at least another season, while another Europa League title remains a genuine possibility.

Julen Lopetegui started the season in charge, before he was sacked and replaced by Jorge Sampaoli. Jose Luis Mendilibar is now head coach, and under his stewardship, Sevilla are now heading in the right direction.

Lopetegui, who is now in charge at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, opened up to Diario AS on his former side, whom he believes are well position under Mendilibar.

“It’s been six months. At the time, I had already closed that page. The memory is extraordinary, of affection, of respect, of gratitude. Now it’s in good hands, no doubt. Sevilla is always in good hands.”

Sevilla are unbeaten since Mendilibar took over in March, and they will hope to carry that on when they host Girona on Monday evening.