Luka Modric given hope of being fit for crucial Real Madrid fixtures

Real Madrid were rocked on Friday when news emerged that Luka Modric had suffered a thigh injury during the shock defeat to Girona earlier in the week.

Modric missed the victory over Almeria on Saturday, and he will be absent against Real Sociedad on Tuesday. With less than a week to go until the Copa del Rey final, and Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City just three days later, it remains to be seen whether he is fit for either match.

However, he has been given hope of being available, with Sportklub reporting that Modric has spent the weekend in Belgrade with a specialist, in which his injury was managed. He is now expected to recover faster, but whether it will be before Saturday is unknown.

Modric has been a vital player for Real Madrid this season, and Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate for him to be fit for a season-defining few weeks.