Real Sociedad “dreaming of the Champions League” after Osasuna victory

After a difficult spell between late-January and March, Real Sociedad look to be back in form, as they target qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Pre-World Cup, La Real sat in third place, but their top four presence has been under threat for much of 2023, with Villarreal and Real Betis being the frontrunners to overhaul Imanol Alguacil’s side.

However, with the final stretch of the season now in full view, they are well-placed to finish inside the top four for the first time in 10 years. After defeating Osasuna at El Sadar on Friday evening, La Real are eight points clear of Villarreal in fifth, albeit having played a game more.

Speaking post-match (via MD), Takefusa Kubo admitted that he and his teammates are excited at the prospect of playing Champions League football next season.

“After the game we played, we won with a clean sheet, two goals, I think we can dream, right? We have the right to dream. We are going for the Champions League.”

Real Sociedad are in a prime position to finish fourth, and their players and fans alike will be desperately hoping that they can finish the job over the next few weeks.

Image via Oskar Montero/Diario AS