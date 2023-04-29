Predicted XIs Barcelona-Real Betis: Returning duo only fit enough for the bench

After the disappointment of losing to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, Barcelona will hope to return to winning ways on Saturday evening when they host Real Betis at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Luckily for Barcelona, Real Madrid also lost, meaning that their 11 point lead stayed intact. However, it could be eight by the time they play Betis, with Los Blancos hosting Almeria just before their own match.

Barcelona have been boosted by the returns of Andreas Christensen and Ousmane Dembele from injury, but Sport believe that neither play will start against Betis, with Xavi Hernandez expected to only make one change, that being Sergio Busquets in for Ferran Torres.

Betis were held to a goalless draw on Tuesday by Real Sociedad, which harmed their chances of securing European football next season. They will hold to take advantage of a potentially vulnerable Barcelona side, and they do so by making just one change: Luiz Henrique in for Rodri.

Barcelona will be determined to secure their first La Liga title in four years this season, and they will be keen to put their poor form behind them, starting with Saturday’s match against Real Betis.