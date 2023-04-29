Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Almeria: Carlo Ancelotti to re-instate returning duo immediately

With one week to go until the final of the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid hectic season-run continues on Saturday, as they host Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are hoping to bounce back from Tuesday evening’s disappointing defeat to Girona, and the Italian is set to make changes from that match. He welcomes back Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema from injury, and both are expected to start against Almeria, according to Sport.

Lucas Vazquez is also set to start in place of Dani Carvajal, with further changes seeing Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos all included in the line-up.

Almeria will hope to build on Wednesday’s excellent 2-1 away to Getafe, although their trip to Madrid this time around is expected to be much more difficult. Luis Suarez scored a brace in that match, and he will hope to score past a Real Madrid backline that conceded four to Girona.

With just seven games to go until they face off with Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final, and then Manchester City in the Champions League another three days later, Real Madrid will hope to build some momentum going into those matches, starting with Almeria.