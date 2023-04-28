Key Real Madrid duo return for Almeria test

Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois will return to the Real Madrid starting XI for this weekend’s La Liga home tie against Almeria.

The duo’s fitness boost is key positive for Los Blancos after Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Croatian veteran Luka Modric will miss out due to a thigh strain.

Modric was withdrawn in the second half of Los Blancos’ 4-2 midweek defeat at Girona with the experienced playmaker now a major doubt for the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League first leg tie against Manchester City.

However, Ancelotti has recalled Courtois and Benzema for the clash with the Andalucians, after they were rested against Girona.

The veteran Italian coach is looking to manage the game time of certain players in the final weeks of the campaign, with focus turning to games outside of league action, with Barcelona on the brink of title.

Los Blancos are currently 11 points behind their El Clasico rivals with seven league games left to play.