Marc-Andre Ter Stegen suffers injury worry during warm-up for Rayo Vallecano clash

On Sunday, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen equalled Claudio Bravo’s Barcelona record for most clean sheets in a La Liga season, after reaching 23 in only 30 matches.

The German international has the opportunity to surpass his former teammate on Wednesday evening, when Barcelona take on Rayo Vallecano in Madrid. However, he may not have had the chance, having seemingly suffered an injury during the warm-up.

However, Helena Condis Edo has confirmed that Ter Stegen will still take the field against Rayo Vallecano, where he will be aiming for his 24th clean sheet of the season in La Liga.

It would have been a huge blow for Xavi Hernandez to lose Ter Stegen, whom he called the best goalkeeper in the world on Tuesday, just minutes before the start of the match. Luckily for him, it appears that he will still play.

Barcelona will hope to move 14 points clear at the top of the La Liga table on Wednesday evening. A victory over Rayo Vallecano would surely end the title race, following Real Madrid’s defeat to Girona on Tuesday evening.