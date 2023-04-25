Xavi Hernandez ecstatic with Barcelona star – “For me, he’s the best in the world”

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has not held back on the praise for one of his stars this week. Some have highlighted the lack of world-class talent in their ranks as an explanation for their European exits, but Xavi believes that he has the best goalkeeper in the world.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was under fire when Xavi arrived in his position, but has gradually improved since, and this season has become one of the most decisive players in La Liga, with only nine goals conceded across the competition.

Xavi was asked about the German shot-stopper, and responded with the highest praise.

“For me it was an advantage to know Marc. As a manager it was an advantage, I know how he thinks, his personality, he is very methodical, he’s a perfectionist. He has worked a lot and he was aware that he had to improve too.”

“Right now he is at an extraordinary level. I would say that, right now, he is the best goalkeeper in the world. Even more so for us what we in terms of play. With the ball to feet in goal, he is perfect for us. Having Marc in goal makes me calm.”

Ter Stegen is in the running to smash all records in La Liga should Barcelona continue their defensive run up until this point. Currently they have 23 clean sheets in 30 matches. Three more will see ter Stegen beat the record of league clean sheets in the top five leagues in Europe, and if Barcelona can avoid conceding seven goals over the remaining fixtures, they will beat the record of goals conceded, set by Deportivo La Coruna and Atletico Madrid at 16.

Many of those clean sheets have involved ter Stegen making major saves, and along with Thibaut Courtois and Mike Maignan, many would have him in the conversation.