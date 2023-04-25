Xavi Hernandez agrees with Carlo Ancelotti on 11 points difference being too much – ‘he’s right’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has told the media that Carlo Ancelotti was spot on with his statements that 11 points between Barcelona and Real Madrid was an unfair representation of the difference between the two sides.

The Italian manager commented on Monday that he did not think that 11 points in the league table reflected the difference in level of the two sides. He noted that in the matches between the two, some of them have been won by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Xavi was asked about this the next day, and explained to the press that this was a credit to them rather than a criticism.

“He is completely right. I completely agree with Ancelotti. He’s absolutely right. But I take it as praise.”

“It says a lot about what we have been doing. That we have done things in an excellent manner. I take it as praise, not criticism, on the contrary. It says a lot that that is the distance.”

Barcelona look as if they will go on to win the title with a significant difference between the two sides, with Real Madrid winning two of the five El Clasico meetings between them, and Barcelona winning the other three. On aggregate, Los Blancos have scored nine to Barcelona’s seven. However across the 30 La Liga games this season, the total of nine goals conceded Barcelona is testament to their consistency.