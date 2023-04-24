“There is no 11 point gap” – Carlo Ancelotti opens up on differences between Real Madrid and Barcelona

With eight games remaining of the season, Barcelona sit in a comfortable position in the La Liga table, as they look to secure their first league title in four years.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are 11 points clear of Real Madrid in the standings, having had an excellent domestic season. They will hope to finish the season strongly, as they look to make it official as soon as possible.

Despite the disparity between the two sides in the table, Carlo Ancelotti, speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s trip to Girona (as per MD), has maintained that his side have not been much worse, if at all, than Barcelona this season.

“If we talk about the quality of the two teams, there is not an 11 points difference, and it has been shown in the games that have been played between us.

“We are two very equal teams, and the distance comes from small details. We want to cut the gap.”

Real Madrid will harbour very slim hopes of retaining their La Liga crown, and there is little doubt that they will fight until it is mathematically impossible. However, with the Champions League and Copa del Rey still in play, it could be another successful season for Los Blancos.