WATCH: Vinicius Junior scores to get Real Madrid back in the game against Girona

It has been a breathless first half in Catalonia, and after a dreadful start, Real Madrid are back in the game against Girona.

The hosts came out flying, racing into a two-goal lead inside the first 25 minutes, with Argentine striker Taty Castellanos scoring both past Real Madrid’s stand-in keeper Andriy Lunin.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have since regrouped, and they have now cut Girona’s lead in half, courtesy of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian finished beyond Paul Gazzaniga to get Real Madrid right back in the game. Marco Asensio produced an exquisite cross to the back post, and Vinicius could not miss.

VINICIUS GETS ONE BACK FOR MADRID 😤 pic.twitter.com/XTspjJQ8xs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2023

Vinicius has had another excellent season, but incredibly, the goal against Girona is his first away from the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga since August (vs Espanyol). He will hope to contribute further against Girona as Real Madrid look to avoid defeat for a five successive match in all competitions.