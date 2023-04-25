Real Madrid

WATCH: Vinicius Junior scores to get Real Madrid back in the game against Girona

It has been a breathless first half in Catalonia, and after a dreadful start, Real Madrid are back in the game against Girona.

The hosts came out flying, racing into a two-goal lead inside the first 25 minutes, with Argentine striker Taty Castellanos scoring both past Real Madrid’s stand-in keeper Andriy Lunin.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have since regrouped, and they have now cut Girona’s lead in half, courtesy of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian finished beyond Paul Gazzaniga to get Real Madrid right back in the game. Marco Asensio produced an exquisite cross to the back post, and Vinicius could not miss.

Vinicius has had another excellent season, but incredibly, the goal against Girona is his first away from the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga since August (vs Espanyol). He will hope to contribute further against Girona as Real Madrid look to avoid defeat for a five successive match in all competitions.

 

Posted by

Tags Girona La Liga Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News