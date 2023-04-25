WATCH: Taty Castellanos doubles up as Real Madrid suffer dreadful start against Girona

Real Madrid are staring down the barrel of a first defeat in five matches, after going 2-0 behind early on against Girona.

Carlo Ancelotti has been forced into changes ahead of the trip to Catalonia, with both Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema unavailable. Andriy Lunin is standing in for the former, and his defences have already been breached twice in the opening 25 minutes.

Taty Castellanos opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a close-range header, and the Argentine now has his and Girona’s second, collecting a long ball from Arnau Martinez before firing beyond Lunin.

What a start for Girona! 🔴⚪ Taty Castellanos wins his duel against Éder Militão and finishes for his second ✌️#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/3qUuVV2Cbt — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 25, 2023

TATY CASTELLANOS HAS A FIRST-HALF BRACE AGAINST MADRID 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tABdxykyGl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2023

Eder Militao has had an excellent season for Real Madrid, but he will not want to see this goal back. Castellanos got the better of the Brazilian far too easily, and he made no mistake in front of goal to send the home fans wild.

Real Madrid have been rattled, and they must now regroup if they are to have any chance to getting something from the match.