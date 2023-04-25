WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind early against Girona as Taty Castellanos opens the scoring

Real Madrid’s hopes of making it five consecutive victories in all competitions have suffered an early blow, as Girona have opened the scoring in Catalonia.

Carlo Ancelotti made five changes from the side that defeated Celta Vigo on Saturday, with Karim Benzema not included in the squad after suffering a knock to his left calf. Thibaut Courtois is also missing, with Andriy Lunin standing in.

After only 12 minutes, the Ukrainian’s defences have already been breached, with Taty Castellanos giving Girona a shock lead. The Argentine forward missed a huge chance against Barcelona earlier this month, but he has made no mistake against their El Clasico rivals, heading home from close range.

Girona lead against Madrid! 🔴⚪ Taty Castellanos nets the opener using his head to finish 👏#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/14z0kXW0oI — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 25, 2023

TATY CASTELLANOS STUNS MADRID EARLY 👀 pic.twitter.com/z1Ir8dD3Wa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2023

Girona are missing two key players themselves, in Aleix Garcia and Toni Villa, but they have come out of the blocks firing to take an early lead against Real Madrid, as they look to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat to Real Valladolid.

Real Madrid are up against it now to extend their winning streak, and it could also be the final blow in their hopes to retain their La Liga title.