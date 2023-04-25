Thibaut Courtois pulls out of Real Madrid squad to face Girona with last-minute problem

Real Madrid will be without star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for their clash with Girona at 19:30 CEST. The Belgian shotstopper has been replaced by Mario de Luis from Real Madrid Castilla.

According to Cadena Cope, Courtois has had a bout of gastroentiritis ahead of the game and has not travelled. Courtois has missed significant chunks of the season through injury but this should not present long-term problems for Courtois.

The Copa del Rey final and the Champions League final are looming just two weeks away with three games that will define Los Blancos’ season, but normally these issues are resolved within a day or two.

Andriy Lunin will deputise against Girona, but will naturally be unable to bring the same presence or reactions as the giant Belgian. Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly not a fan of Lunin’s and he may well be moved on in the summer. As the side with the fourth-best attack in La Liga, Girona will back themselves to test Lunin.