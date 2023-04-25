WATCH: Lucas Vazquez gives Real Madrid slim chance of comeback after making it 4-2

Real Madrid have given themselves a very slim chance of rescuing something against Girona, and after making to 4-2 with just over five minutes remaining.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been put to the sword in Catalonia, with Taty Castellanos proving to be a thorn in their side. The Argentine scored twice in the first half, before adding two more in the second, either side of a Vinicius Junior strike.

Real Madrid have now got their second of the match, courtesy of Lucas Vazquez. The substitute has finished well after being brilliantly set up by Vinicius.

It has been a desperately disappointing evening for Real Madrid, whose four-match winning streak looks to be coming to an end in abrupt fashion.

Real Madrid’s focus will turn towards bouncing back against Almeria on Saturday, with the first leg of the Champions League semi-final just two weeks away.