Gavi agrees Barcelona extension with Xavi

Barcelona star Gavi has no intention of leaving the club this summer.

The Spanish international has previously agreed a package to extend his Camp Nou contract until 2026, including a rumoured €1bn release clause.

However, due to Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues, the contract renewal is yet to be confirmed, alongside Gavi’s first team status.

The terms of the new deal include a clause for Gavi to walk away from the stalled progress, at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, amid growing transfer interest from Premier League side Chelsea.

Gavi has consistently stated his preference to stay at Barcelona, and reject a transfer, due to his key role in Xavi’s plans at the club.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Gavi has personally guaranteed his intention to stay, during a meeting with Xavi, earlier this month.

Xavi has no concerns over his key midfielder forcing a move away with his contract situation moving towards a conclusion.