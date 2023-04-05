Gavi-Chelsea rumours heat up amid possible reunion with Luis Enrique

The annulment of Gavi’s first team status last month has caused headaches at Barcelona. They could be facing a points deduction over his appearance against Elche on Saturday, while club officials must now scramble to ensure he is re-registered in the summer.

Should Gavi not be registered as a first team player before the end of June, he would be allowed to leave Barcelona under freedom of contract, and they would not receive a penny for the teenager.

Understandably, clubs across Europe have been alerted to the situation, and MD report that Chelsea are one of the sides looking into the possibility of signing Gavi if he becomes a free agent.

If Gavi becomes available, Chelsea could have more pulling power that other sides, should they appoint Luis Enrique as their new head coach. Lucho has travelled to London for talks, and if he takes over, he could be reunited with Gavi, whom he managed as Spain boss.

Despite the speculation, Barcelona are very confident of keeping Gavi, even if his first team contract cannot be registered by the deadline.