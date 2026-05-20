Next week, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente will name his squad for the 2026 World Cup, and a number of Barcelona players will feature. The likes of Pau Cubarsi, Pedri and Ferran Torres are all certain to be called up, but there are other cases that are not so certain.

Joan Garcia, who has been a revelation in his first season at the Spotify Camp Nou, is one of the players that is pushing to be involved in North America. He will be up against Alex Remiro for the final goalkeeper spot, with Unai Simon and David Raya already certain to be on the plane.

As per El Camino de Mario (via MD), de la Fuente has noted that only one of Garcia or Remiro will go, and he revealed that the decision has already been made.

“The list, which I already have, is decided. The group of players is determined, they are determined to the idea, a model is decided. The idea we have is to call up 26 players, the list is going to be 26. I would love to take the 5 or 6 (goalkeepers) who have been with us, but 3 will go, not 4.”

Gavi return confirmed by de la Fuente

Another Barcelona player whose inclusion is the Spain squad has been uncertain is Gavi. The midfielder was a mainstay for La Roja up until suffering a torn ACL in 2023, but he will return to the squad for the 2026 World Cup, as confirmed by de la Fuente.

“It’s not because we gave him anything. He has earned it. And he has earned it after two very serious injuries, of overcoming, of effort and a lot of work. Now life and football give him back everything he has put on the grill. All the meat he has thrown in is returned to him well roasted. Now he is in a very good moment, very important for him and with a lot of confidence. With a lot of energy. We went through a very tough moment with his first injury and that made us appreciate that when he is not there, he is a player who is missed.”