Barcelona players react to Spain call-up for 2026 World Cup

On Monday, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente released his 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, and it was good news for Barcelona. Eight players from the La Liga champions will be heading to North America, with one of those being Eric Garcia.

The 2025-26 season was an excellent one for Eric, who consistently put in strong performances for Barcelona. His reward is a first call-up in four years, and as per MD, he took the social media to express his joy at once again having the chance to adorn the La Roja jersey.

“December 2022, eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar. This was the last time I wore the shirt of the Spanish national team. Since then I had to make many decisions and work hard without making noise to be better, on and off the field, to play again and compete for everything with my club and, four years later, the opportunity comes to be able to experience my second World Cup. More prepared and motivated than ever to fight for everything with this group of players, and grateful to everyone who supports me and helps me to be better every day!”

Gavi: This is a dream come true

Gavi will also be heading to North America this summer, having proven his fitness to de la Fuente over the last few months. The 21-year-old midfielder has had an injury-riddled couple of years, but he could not hold back his pride when taking to social media himself after hearing the news, as per MD.

“A dream come true to be able to play my second World Cup representing my country! But this one is going to taste different after all the suffering, of falling and getting up twice in three years, but I assure you that I will give everything in me to be able to bring the World Cup home. It is a pride and an honour to be on this list of 26, we are going to make you equally proud too!”