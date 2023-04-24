Barcelona eyeing up European records after another shutout against Atletico Madrid

During Sunday’s hard-fought victory over Atletico Madrid, Barcelona secured yet another clean sheet in La Liga. It took Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s haul to 23, which equalled the club’s record, attained by Claudio Bravo in the 2014/15 season.

Xavi Hernandez hailed Ter Stegen as “world class” after he equalled the record, which the German international will look to beat when Barcelona take on Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Alongside the club record, Xavi’s men will be eyeing up breaking other defensive records this season. Chelsea’s 2004/05 side hold the record for most clean sheets with 25, which Ter Stegen will fancy his chances of surpassing.

As per Marca, the Premier League giants also hold the record for least goals conceded across a season (15, also obtained in 2004/05). Barcelona have conceded nine goals in 30 matches so far, so would need to concede no more than five in their remaining eight games to break that record.

Barcelona’s sensational defensive record has been the foundation that they have built their season on in La Liga, and they will hope to secure their first league title in four years over the next few weeks.

