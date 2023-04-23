Xavi hails ‘world class’ Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in La Liga clean sheet record race

Xavi reserved special praise for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen after Barcelona’s 1-0 La Liga win over Atletico Madrid.

La Blaugrnana secured three crucial points against Diego Simeone’s side at the Camp Nou to re-establish their 11-point title lead.

The victory is Barcelona’s 10th 1-0 win this season in La Liga and underlines Ter Stegen’s importance as the base for Xavi’s side.

Alongside a crucial first half save from Antoine Griezmann, the German international played a key role in managing the hosts backline in the final stages, to clinch the win.

Ter Stegen is enjoying by far his best ever season in Catalonia and another shutout this weekend brings him closer to a league record.

The 30-year-old has started all 30 of Barcelona’s league matches in 2022/23, and he is now level with former teammate Claudio Bravo for clean sheets in a single season, at 23.

Xavi: “Marc André ter-Stegen is among the three best goalkeepers in the world and because of our game I think he is the best”. 🔵🔴🇩🇪 #FCB Ter Stegen has equaled Claudio Bravo's clean-sheet record of 23 games in a single La Liga season. pic.twitter.com/4PKqQwE3Wy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2023

“Marc is among the three best keepers in the world, and because of how we play, he’s the best”, as per reports from Marca.

“He’s extraordinary. Marc has been decisive in many moments of the season for us.”

Barcelona now head to Rayo Vallecano in midweek action with Xavi’s charges needing a maximum of five more wins to clinch the title.

Images via Getty Images