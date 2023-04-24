Atletico Madrid’s dismal Koke record continues in defeat to Barcelona

Diego Simeone’s team selection for Sunday’s match against Barcelona raised eyebrows, with club captain Koke absent from the starting line-up for the match at the Spotify Camp Nou.

However, it was revealed that the 31-year-old was suffering with muscle discomfort, picked up during Atletico’s final training session before the match, which meant that he was unable to play any part, despite being named on the bench.

Koke has been an integral part of Atletico sides for several years now, and this season is no different. His presence in midfield was greatly missed during Sunday’s match, which Barcelona won 1-0.

As per Diario AS, the result continued Atletico’s poor record when Koke has been absent. Simeone’s side have won only once in seven matches this season when their captain has not played (vs Real Betis in October).

Simeone will be desperate for Koke to return midweek, as Atletico Madrid look to get back to winning ways against Mallorca at the Metropolitano.